Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Judiciary deemed the US liable for prosecution due to its unwavering support and leading “Israel”, which is engaged in acts of terror and mischief.

Asghar Jahangir, the Judiciary spokesperson, made comments following the assassination of Palestinian Hamas resistance group head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] stated that “Israel” designed and executed the assassination, with support from the US administration.

Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran followed Fuad Shukr's assassination in Beirut by the Zionist entity, a senior commander of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

“Israel's” terrorist actions coincided with the occupying entity’s genocidal war on Gaza, resulting in 39,623 Palestinian deaths, primarily women and children.

Jahangir noted that Haniyeh and Shukr were martyred in brutal operations by Israel's fake entity, which relied on organized assassinations and mischief against oppressed people.

He asserted that the US's unwavering support for this entity, coupled with its legal and criminal prosecution in international bodies, is undeniable.

The spokesman emphasized that the Islamic Republic will utilize all its domestic and international resources to respond to Haniyeh's assassination.

