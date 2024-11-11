No Script

Battle of the Brave

 

Four Palestinians Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on WB

3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” military forces have stormed the town of Aqqabah, north of the occupied West Bank, martyring at least four Palestinians, including three teens, and injuring seven others.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that two 19-year-olds succumbed to their wounds after they were shot by the occupation soldiers in Monday’s raid.

Also, the report added, a 14-year-old Palestinian boy and a 37-year-old man lost their lives due to “Israeli” gunfire.

Two of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

During the Aqqabah raid, the “Israeli” forces surrounded a house and fired live bullets at young Palestinians who tried to resist the incursion.

Since “Israel” unleashed a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in early October 2023, casualties have been rising in the West Bank as a result of intensified near-daily raids by the entity troops into Palestinian towns.

More than 600 Palestinians have been martyred in the occupied West Bank by “Israeli” forces since the beginning of “Israel’s” Gaza onslaught.

