- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 5, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, August 5, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the villages of Bazourieh, Deir Siriane and Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated on an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the newly established 91st Division Headquarters at the “Ayelet” Barracks, targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and troops, scoring direct hits and causing casualties.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 a.m. the Al-Malikiyya with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:05 a.m. the “Ramim” Barracks with artillery shells.
- The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 12:40 p.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks with artillery shells.
- The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 12:50 p.m. the Ras Naqoura naval site with heavy artillery shells.
- The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 6:05 p.m. the “Israeli” artillery emplacements in Khirbet Ma’er with rocket artillery.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m. the Zebdine Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the assassination in the village of Meiss Al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the “Mount Neria” Site [a battalion headquarters currently occupied by “Golani” forces], targeting the locations of its officers and soldiers, scoring accurate hits and achieving confirmed casualties among the troops.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.
Comments
- Related News