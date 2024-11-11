By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, August 5, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the villages of Bazourieh, Deir Siriane and Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated on an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the newly established 91st Division Headquarters at the “Ayelet” Barracks, targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and troops, scoring direct hits and causing casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 a.m. the Al-Malikiyya with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:05 a.m. the “Ramim” Barracks with artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 12:40 p.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks with artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 12:50 p.m. the Ras Naqoura naval site with heavy artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 6:05 p.m. the “Israeli” artillery emplacements in Khirbet Ma’er with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m. the Zebdine Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the assassination in the village of Meiss Al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the “Mount Neria” Site [a battalion headquarters currently occupied by “Golani” forces], targeting the locations of its officers and soldiers, scoring accurate hits and achieving confirmed casualties among the troops.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.