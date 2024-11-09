North Korea Reveals New Missile Force

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of north Korea, Kim Jong-un, oversaw a parade of 250 tactical systems to boost border defenses.

North Korea has increased its military capabilities with 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers amid rising US and South Korean tensions, according to KCNA news agency.

Leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony in Pyongyang for the transfer of new weapons, accompanied by rows of khaki-colored military vehicles in front of a large crowd.

The state asserted to have successfully tested the Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5 missile, a 4.5 ton "super-large warhead" with a 500km range, despite the type of the missiles being unclear.

Kim Jong-un plans to transfer the systems to frontier military units guarding South Korea's border, aiming to boost North Korea's prestige and defense capabilities.

In a speech quoted by Associated Press (AP), he stated that the military build-up was a response to the "increasingly savage" cooperation between the US and its regional allies. He emphasized the need to prepare for confrontation based on lessons learned over the past 30 years.

North Korea is reportedly testing missiles amid concerns about US military drills near the Korean peninsula, suggesting they could be rehearsals for a possible invasion.