Iran Blasts Europe’s Suspicious Silence on Haniyeh Assassination

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has denounced the awkward silence of European countries on the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, stressing that the Islamic Republic will definitely employ its legitimate right to create deterrence against “Israel”.

Bagheri Kani made the comments in a telephone conversation with Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon on Sunday evening as the two sides discussed the state of affairs in West Asia following “Israel’s” assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran and top Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokor in Beirut.

“The Islamic Republic is surprised by Europe’s silence as well as the absence of a UN Security Council statement in condemnation of the Zionist entity’s acts of aggression against Iran, Lebanon and Yemen. “Moreover, European countries’ failure to condemn the killing of Hamas politburo head has raised questions for Iran,” the top Iranian diplomat stated.

He noted that Iran will undoubtedly use its legitimate and inherent right to defend its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity so that deterrence is created against the Zionist entity’s aggression and security and stability are guaranteed in West Asia.

Bagheri Kani also noted that “Israel”, having sustained humiliating defeats from the Palestinian resistance front more than 300 days into the Gaza war, is using fairly sophisticated weapons to massacre defenseless women and children and target civilian facilities.

“Zionists also carry out terrorist attacks against civilian buildings in other countries like Yemen, Lebanon, and more recently in Tehran,” the Iranian diplomat said.

For her part, Fajon pointed to Iran’s right to self-defense, stating that Slovenia condemns any violation of international law, and hopes that all parties would exercise restraint in order to protect West Asia’s stability.

She added that her country is well aware of the Palestinian nation’s plight, and wants a ceasefire in Gaza within a certain time framework.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a very important player in the region and can play an essential role. Slovenia is always ready to prepare the ground for negotiations and mitigation of tensions in West Asia,” Fajon said.