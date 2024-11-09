No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Brave

 

  1. Home

US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack

US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
folder_openUnited States access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden is set to meet his national security team on Monday to discuss “developments in the Middle East”, the White House has said, as the US deploys extra fighter jets and warships to the region amid growing expectations of an Iranian response on the “Israeli” attack that led to the martyrdom of Hamas political leader Ismail Hanyieh.

Regional tensions have increased after the assassination last week of Haniyeh in Tehran a day after an “Israeli” strike in Beirut martyred Hezbollah Commander Fouad Shokor.

Biden will also speak to Jordan’s King Abdullah II, the White House said, as the US launches a fresh round of diplomacy aimed at cooling tensions.

 “The overall goal is to turn the temperature down in the region, deter and defend against those attacks, and avoid regional conflict,” Jonathan Finer, the White House’s deputy national security adviser, said on CBS’ Face the Nation program. The US and “Israel” are preparing for every possibility, Finer added.

During a conversation between US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday, al-Sudani told the US diplomat that preventing the spread of the conflict was tied to stopping “Israeli” aggression on the Gaza Strip, Iraqi state media said.

 

Israel Hamas Iran Lebanon JoeBiden Hezbollah hanyieh UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

2 months ago
Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

2 months ago
Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

2 months ago
Pro-Palestine Protesters Breach into DNC Venue as Biden Hands Torch to Harris

Pro-Palestine Protesters Breach into DNC Venue as Biden Hands Torch to Harris

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 09-11-2024 Hour: 11:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot