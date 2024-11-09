At least 30 Martyred in “Israeli” Strike on Two Gaza School Shelters

By Staff, Agencies

Rescuers in Gaza raced to dig victims from the rubble on Sunday after “Israeli” airstrikes on two school buildings martyred at least 30 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense. The strikes continue a bloody weekend, after a similar lethal “Israeli” attack on Saturday.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defense, said that the majority of the bodies recovered Sunday have been women and children. Rescue operations continue in hopes that some people remain alive under the destroyed buildings, which had been serving as shelters for displaced families, he said.

Video footage from the area show extensive destruction and dead bodies in a schoolyard following the “Israeli” strike. In the videos, medics and rescuers carry injured children to waiting ambulances.

Three floors of the northern wing of Al-Nasr School were destroyed, as was the ground floor of the adjacent Hassan Salama School. The two school buildings housed hundreds of displaced people, primarily women and children, according to the local journalist. Both schools were in a densely populated residential area.

Palestinian officials said that the apartheid “Israeli” entity did not give civilians any warning before the airstrikes occurred.

“If a warning had been given, the number of deaths would have been lower,” Basal said.

Sunday’s strike follows a series of strikes on the Al-Huda and Al-Hamama schools that left at least 17 dead on Saturday.

In that case, Basal said, “the first bombing was unexpected and resulted in a large number of martyrs and injured individuals. While the martyrs and injured were being retrieved, the occupation forces issued a warning that another strike was imminent.”

The death toll from “Israeli” aggression in Gaza since October 7 reached 39,583 on Sunday, with a further 91,398 people injured, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. The “Israeli” entity waged its brutal war on the besieged Gaza Strip following Hama’s retaliatory Operation al-Aqsa Flood.