IRG’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami confirmed that the Zionists would regret assassinating Hamas leader Israel Haniyeh.

“If the Zionists face a decisive response, they would understand that they made a mistake in assassinating Haniyeh,” Salami said.

Speaking to journalists at an event, he warned that “Israel” is “digging its own grave” with its actions the aggression on Gaza.

“When they receive a blow, they will notice they are making mistakes. They are making mistakes all the time,” Salami says in his speech at the Day of the Journalists event. “They will see the result of their mistake. They will see when, how and where they will get their response.”

“‘Israel’ is the cradle of terrorism and it has been created out of killing and murder,” he confirmed. “They think they can kill the nuclear scientists of another country and impede that country’s path toward peaceful nuclear technology. They think that by killing the leader of a resistance group… in another country will give them more time to live.”

The IRG commander affirmed: “They are just digging their own grave.”