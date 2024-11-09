Yemeni Forces Shoot down US MQ-9 Drone over Saada

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces' announced that it managed to shoot down an American MQ-9 drone while it was conducting hostile activities in the skies over Saada province.

The forces’ spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that the drone was downed using a homegrown surface-to-air missile, adding that this is the seventh drone of its kind to be shot down since the start of the YAF's military operations in support of Gaza.

The Yemeni Military Media later released footage of the wreckage of the MQ-9 drone that the Yemeni Armed Forces downed over Saada.

Additionally, the spokesperson said the naval and missile units carried out a joint military operation targeting the ship Groton in the Gulf of Aden with several ballistic missiles, and the strike was precise.

He indicated that the ship was targeted after its owning company violated the entry ban into the ports of occupied Palestine imposed by the Yemeni Forces, adding that the attack comes as part of the fourth phase of escalation concerning the maritime operations area.

Saree further saluted the valiant Palestinian Resistance in Gaza for 300 days of steadfastness, heroism, and sacrifice in defense of the nation, its honor, and its dignity, as well as its sanctities.

Elsewhere, the Brigadier General affirmed that the Yemeni forces will continue their military operations in various escalation phases, underlining that these operations will not cease until the aggression is halted and the siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted.