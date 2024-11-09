By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, August 4, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the villages of Kfarkela and Deir Siriane as well as the injuring of civilians, the Islamic Resistance has included the new settlement of “Beit Hillel” in its targeting schedule and shelled it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m. the espionage equipment at the Ramyah Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:35 p.m. the Birket Risha Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 1:55 p.m. the Al-Manara Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 3:35 p.m. Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Beit Lif as well as the injuring of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted a building used by “Israeli” troops at the at the Al-Manara Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}