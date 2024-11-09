By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, August 3, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:45 a.m. the Al-Asi Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” troops at the “Mattat” settlement with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the "Avivim" settlement with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 4:10 p.m. the Hadab Yaroun Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Tayr Harfa, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 4:50 p.m. buildings in the “Shlomi” settlement with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:00 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:00 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 6:45 p.m. a building used by “Israeli” troops in the “Metula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}