Iran’s President: ‘Israel’s’ Big Mistake of Assassinating Hamas Chief Won’t Go Unanswered

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that the “Israeli” entity’s assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was a “big mistake” that will not go unanswered.

In a meeting with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Tehran on Sunday, Pezeshkian said the “Israeli” entity’s act of assassination against Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Hamas resistance movement, violated all international regulations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects all Muslim countries and free nations in the world to strongly condemn such crimes,” he added.

He further stated that the biggest enemies and violators of freedom, democracy and human rights are making use of their utmost scientific and operational capabilities to carry out terrorist acts and commit heinous crimes.

“They claim to defend freedom, democracy and human rights and introduce anyone who refrains from complying them the enemy of such principles and values,” the Iranian president said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian said his administration’s foreign policy will focus on the promotion of peace and stability in the region and the world.

He stressed the need to forge cooperation among Muslim countries to put an end to the “Israeli” atrocities and crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that the talks between the Iranian and Jordanian diplomatic delegations about the resumption of mutual relations will produce results as soon as possible so that the two Muslim countries can benefit from mutual capacities.

He noted that cordial relations and constructive cooperation between Tehran and Amman will also serve the interests of the countries in the region.

The Jordanian foreign minister, for his part, said Amman condemns Haniyeh’s assassination and regards it as a move in line with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to spread tensions in the region.

Safadi added that Jordan also denounced the “Israeli” entity’s brutal attacks against the Gaza Strip since their outbreak in October.

He emphasized that Jordan seeks to resume relations with Iran and make joint efforts to establish stability, security and peace in the region.

Before he met with President Pezeshkian, Safdari held talks with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.