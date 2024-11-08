Iraq to Announce Schedule to Expel US Forces

By Staff, Agencies

A prominent Iraqi lawmaker and anti-terror organization leader has stated that Baghdad has set a deadline for the expulsion of US occupation forces from Iraq.

Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the Fatah Alliance in Iraq's parliament and leader of the Badr Organization, announced the announcement in an interview with Al-Ahad TV.

Amiri stated that the withdrawal of foreign troops, including Americans, from Iraq is an irreversible decision, and a timetable will be released soon.

The senior parliamentarian emphasized that Gaza has become a criterion for distinguishing truth from falsehood, stating that Iraq's stance on Gaza aligns with the Islamic Resistance.

He emphasized that Ismail Haniyeh's martyrdom will serve as a significant symbol for the Islamic Resistance until the victory over the “Israeli” entity is achieved.

Iraqi security officials reported a recent attack on an airbase housing US occupation forces in western Iraq, citing regional tensions over Washington's support for the Israeli regime's Gaza Strip genocidal war.

Multiple rockets were launched against the Ain al-Assad Airbase in Anbar Province.

The outpost and al-Harir Airbase, housing American troops in northern Iraq's Kurdistan Region, have faced numerous attacks in protest against their presence on the country's soil.

Iraq enacted the law to expel foreign forces following the assassination of top Iraqi and Iranian anti-terror commanders in 2020 by Washington.

The two revered commanders, General Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis played a key role in defeating Isis in Iraq and Syria.