Source Refute NY Times Report on Haniyeh Assassination

By Staff, Agencies

The New York Times' report on the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran has been dismissed by an informed source.

A source criticized The New York Times' story on August 1st, claiming Haniyeh was assassinated by an explosive device, stating it was "riddled with lies" and lacking news value.

The source cited Ronen Bergman's record as the reason why the article doesn't deserve attention.

The Zionist entity has committed a barbaric assassination, with details being investigated. Israel has used media to spread false information and complete the terrorist act.

The source confirmed that the martyrdom of Haniyeh was not caused by a hidden bomb explosion in his residence, based on crucial details like his body and incident location.

Recent findings suggested a drone-carried projectile penetrated the building, causing an explosion, and it was made possible with the use of "new terrorist technologies" rather than human elements or a bomb being planted.

The source also denies the NY Times story claiming Iran's Supreme National Security Council held a meeting with the Leader of the revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, claiming it's an old media tactic to sway readers' perceptions.

American media outlets often release Iran-related information, imitating Joseph Goebbels, Hitler's propaganda minister, and The New York Times' authors, who often spread big lies, suggested the source.