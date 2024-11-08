Iran’s UN Envoy: Hezbollah Poised for Broader and Deeper Retaliation Against “Israeli” Targets

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has indicated that Hezbollah’s response to the recent assassination of one of its top commanders will be significantly more extensive and profound.

The mission’s statement addressed inquiries about the nature of Hezbollah’s retaliation following the targeted killing of Sayyed Fouad Shokor by “Israeli” forces.

According to a spokesperson for the mission, Hezbollah’s forthcoming retaliation will expand beyond the previously observed limits of their operations.

Historically, Hezbollah and the “Israeli” entity have adhered to an informal understanding that confined their military actions largely to border areas and specific military targets.

The spokesperson noted that the recent “Israeli” airstrike on a residential building in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut represents a significant shift from this established boundary.

“The ‘Israeli’ entity’s attack on Dahiyeh [Beirut’s southern suburb], which resulted in the loss of civilian lives, signals a departure from these constraints. Hezbollah’s response is expected to target a broader range of objectives and will not be limited to military targets alone,” the spokesperson stated.

While specifics of the intended targets were not detailed, the spokesperson emphasized that they would be located within the “Israeli”-occupied territories.

Shokor, who played a pivotal role in organizing and strengthening the resistance against “Israeli” occupation, was assassinated in the attack on a residential building along with two children and two women.

This assassination occurred amidst escalating tensions following the assassination of Hamas’s Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Additionally, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has warned the “Israeli” entity of a severe response, asserting that avenging the blood of the resistance leader is a duty of the Islamic Republic.