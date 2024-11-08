No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech at One-Week Memorial for Martyr Leader Sayyed Fouad Shokor

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a televised speech on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Beirut time, during the memorial commemoration marking the one-week anniversary of the martyrdom of the esteemed leader Sayyed Fouad Shokor [Sayyed Mohsen].

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance

