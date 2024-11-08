- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech at One-Week Memorial for Martyr Leader Sayyed Fouad Shokor
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a televised speech on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Beirut time, during the memorial commemoration marking the one-week anniversary of the martyrdom of the esteemed leader Sayyed Fouad Shokor [Sayyed Mohsen].
Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @ahdonaeng
Telegram: alahed_news
Comments
- Related News