Kim Jong-un Accuses South Korea of Spreading Misinformation About Flood Damage

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has accused South Korean media of disseminating false information and initiating a smear campaign regarding the recent flood damage.

In the past week, India, China, Pakistan and North Korea have all been hit by torrential rain, killing hundreds of people.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] reported on Saturday that during a visit to an air force helicopter unit the day before, Kim criticized South Korean media outlets for spreading rumors and fake news about the extent of flood damage and casualties in areas affected by torrential rain.

During the visit, he praised North Korean troops for their efforts in rescuing people from flood-hit areas, KCNA reported.

On Saturday, Pyongyang announced that there were no casualties in the Sinuiju area, a region in North Phyongan province that suffered the “greatest flood damage.” It stated that North Korea’s Air Force had rescued more than 5,000 people, with around 4,200 of them saved by helicopter “within a few hours.”

Kim “bitterly censured the inveterate habits and despicable nature of the ROK [Republic of Korea] scum,” KCNA reported. He claimed that the South Korean flooding reports were part of a "smear campaign to bring disgrace upon us and tarnish" the North's image.

Relations between the two Koreas remain at one of their lowest points in years, and senior political and military officials in Pyongyang do not expect any future changes in their relations with the West.