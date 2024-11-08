No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, August 2, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, August 2, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, August 2, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Air Defense Unit in the Islamic Resistance successfully launched on the night of Thursday, August 1, 2024 anti-aircraft missiles at enemy warplanes violating the Lebanese airspace in South Lebanon, forcing them to retreat beyond the borders into occupied Palestine.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:05 p.m. a deployment of "Israeli" troops at the Dhayra Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 2:40 p.m. the Bayyad Blida Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 3:00 p.m. Al-Marj Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 6:45 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Raheb Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, August 2, 2024

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

2 months ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

2 months ago
Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

2 months ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 08-11-2024 Hour: 01:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot