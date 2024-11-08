- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, August 2, 2024
August 2, 2024
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, August 2, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Air Defense Unit in the Islamic Resistance successfully launched on the night of Thursday, August 1, 2024 anti-aircraft missiles at enemy warplanes violating the Lebanese airspace in South Lebanon, forcing them to retreat beyond the borders into occupied Palestine.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:05 p.m. a deployment of "Israeli" troops at the Dhayra Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 2:40 p.m. the Bayyad Blida Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 3:00 p.m. Al-Marj Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 6:45 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Raheb Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
