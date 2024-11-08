IRG Chief Vows Retribution for Assassination of Hezbollah Commander

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has issued a stern warning to the apartheid "Israeli" entity following the assassination of a senior Hezbollah figure.

In a message of condolence to the Lebanese resistance movement’s Secretary General His Emience Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, Major General Hossein Salami condemned the attack and its perpetrators.

Major General Salami described the assailants as “enemies of the Muslim nation [Ummah], particularly the criminal and terrorist Zionist gang.”

He asserted that these perpetrators and their supporters should “await sacred fury, harsh revenge, and vengeance from the devoted, resolute and determined mujahedeen of the various fronts of the regional resistance.”

These remarks followed an "Israeli" attack that resulted in the deaths of Fuoad Shokor, a high-ranking Hezbollah commander, as well as several others, including Milad Bidi, an Iranian military advisor, in a suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Tuesday.

Salami reminded that those behind Shokor’s assassination were also “the murderers of Gaza’s oppressed women, children, and men.”

He referred to the genocidal war conducted by the entity with the full support of the United States against the Gaza Strip since last October.

This brutal military onslaught has martyred at least 39,480 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The message also followed the entity’s assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a senior leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Most recently, Sayyed Nasrallah stated that the fight against the entity had entered “a new phase” after the dual assassinations.

He declared that "Israel" had “crossed red lines” with these actions and should expect “rage and revenge on all fronts.”