Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 1, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

 Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In response to the “Israeli” enemy attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly the attack on Chamaa that led to the martyrdom of several civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted with dozens of “Matzuva” Settlement with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

 

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance

