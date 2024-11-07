Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes Bring It to Unavoidable Downfall

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi increased “Israeli” crimes, including the assassination of resistance figures, are bringing the entity closer to its inevitable downfall.

"The rise in ‘Israeli’ crimes pushes the regime closer to its unavoidable downfall," Al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital Sana'a on Thursday evening.

He further mentioned that “The ‘Israeli’ enemy will not stop its evil actions against the Muslim world. Confrontation with the ‘Israeli’ enemy is inevitable since it is an aggressive and criminal entity targeting the Muslim nation,” adding that the entity’s “demise is definite.”

He noted that the crime of assassinating the head of the political bureau of the Hamas resistance movement, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, comes as part of a dramatic escalation following the return of “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the United States.

He underlined that the “Israeli” entity’s criminal actions will be met with a "stronger" resistance.

The Ansarullah chief stressed that Haniyeh’s martyrdom constitutes an obvious and flagrant violation of all international principles and fundamentals, describing it as a vicious crime that bespeaks the occupying “Israeli” entity’s disregard for human rights.

Al-Houthi went on to extend his condolences to all resistance groups and the entire Palestinian nation over recent assassinations, saying, “The crime of Haniyeh’s assassination exposed the invidious position of some European countries and Arab regimes, which did not even denounce the horrendous act verbally. This is while many world states condemned the killing.”

Al-Houthi also roundly denounced the strike in southern Beirut that killed top Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokr as “an act of open aggression,” stressing that the uptick in “Israeli” atrocities and criminal acts is related to Netanyahu's visit to the US and Washington’s adventurism in the Gulf and the Mediterranean regions.

The Ansarullah chief went on to take a swipe at the United States for exercising double standards. “Whilst the US asks others to exhibit more self-restraint and prevent the escalation of tensions, it offers all forms of support to the ‘Israeli’ enemy,” he said.

Al-Houthi underlined that the Axis of Resistance maintains the stance that there must be a military response to “Israeli” crimes.

He also criticized the Arab League for its failure to adopt a clear position in the face of recent Israeli acts of aggression, saying that some Arab media outlets deplorably rejoiced the assassination of resistance leaders and commanders.

“‘Israeli’ atrocities and the US partnership will not undermine the resolve of resistance fighters and regional nations. The history of Hamas movement has shown that the targeted killing of its leaders will not weaken its members, and instead consolidates their determination to continue struggle.

“Hezbollah did not weaken following the assassination of its leaders, and even made greater achievements,” Al-Houthi said.

The Ansarullah chief stated that what the occupying “Israeli” entity has been doing over the past 10 months in Gaza demonstrates its vicious nature.

While international institutions call for restraint following ‘Israeli’ attacks, they don’t hesitate to switch the roles of the victim and the oppressor in case a retaliatory operation is carried out, he added.

The Ansarullah leader stressed that the weak position of the Muslim world vis-à-vis “Israeli” crimes emboldens the usurping regime to continue its criminal behavior.

“The Arab entity which opted not to stand up against the ‘Israeli’ enemy are now capitulating to it. They are squandering their nations’ assets, worth billions of dollars, in order to serve enemies,” Al-Houthi