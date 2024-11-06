‘Israeli’ Attacks in Iran, Lebanon Gross Breach of Int’l Law: Expert

By Hiba Morad

Lebanon - The ‘Israeli’ entity regime has demonstrated a show of clear desperation in carrying out several attacks on the resistance front, including an attack on Lebanon’s capital, killing and injuring civilians, including women and children. These attacks are a clear breach of international law.

“Israel” fabricated a scenario that says a Hezbollah missile hit a playground in the Druze-majority town of Majdal Shams in Syria on July 28— resulting in the killing of at least 12 civilians.

According to University professor and expert on international law, Dr. Ali Fadlallah, “It is clear that the operations in Lebanon and Iran were preplanned before the incident in Majdal Shams which ‘Israel’ used as a ‘false flag operation’ to carry out its crimes.”

This was not a haphazard attack but a very well-planned one, Fadlallah reiterated, noting that it reflects that Netanyahu’s visit to Washington was not a regular visit, rather there was an intention and decision to take such actions of escalation even though the US had said there will be no attack against Lebanon.

The International law expert explained to al-Ahed News that “By crossing red lines, ‘Israel’ will also see the crossing of red lines in response, which is the deterrence power of the resistance that we see always.”

The same applies to Tehran.

Dr. Fadlallah underscored that the assassination of Hamas’ Chief Ismail Haniyeh is a huge breach of the sovereignty of an important capital, and Iran has vowed that it will retaliate.

“However we have to wait and see if it will be only a first strike, or exceed two or three strikes,” he said.

A Gross Breach of International law

Both attacks took place in a gross breach of international law, and a session was held at the UN Security Council in which it was said that this is a clear breach of international law. However, “Israel” issued contradicting statements and did not adopt the operation, Dr. Fadlallah said.

In the case of Lebanon, it was a clear attack on the country’s capital.

The International law expert told al-Ahed News “Here, we come to mention the principle of proportionality in international law, Article 51 of the UN Charter, which states that even if there is a clear military target it is not possible to attack it if the expected harm to civilians, or civilian property, is excessive in relation to the expected military advantage.”

Possibly, the response will be an attack on a “capital” as well.

A futile international law

But according to Dr. Fadllalah, obviously, the US umbrella and backing of “Israel” is crystal clear and international law will not take this case anywhere.

“Even though the International Criminal Court’s General Prosecutor Karim Khan had issued a warrant to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant, he received overt threats and was forced to freeze the warrant,” he said.

“If this shows anything, it is the US support of ‘Israel’ in international bodies and that it backs its crimes,” he noted.

Dr. Fadlallah further explained to al-Ahed News “International law is made up of two parts, one discusses the laws themselves, and the other part deals with the breaching of laws. There are certain balances present in the international system that are clear since World War II. The International law’s capability of issuing verdicts and carrying them out is very limited since the beginning. And there are verdicts issued by the Security Council that acknowledge that the international law is sort of futile and incapable of carrying out its tasks.”

Therefore, since some 78 years, since the San Francisco conference that the UN established and until today, not one verdict or decision was issued against the will of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and their allies, he said.

White language

Dr. Fadlallah said that when it comes to International law, it remains to be important only on the narrative level, adding “Law is a white language that everyone understands and it is a record of history for the future when the balance of power changes.”

He concluded saying “The world in constant change, and one day if the balance of power change it will be possible to hold Netanyahu and all the war criminals accountable for their crimes by virtue of international law.”

In the desperate move, “Israel” not only breached the red lines of international law which unfortunately proves to be futile, but also pushed the elements of the resistance front closer together, and united the people of the region in grief and in a stronger determination to continue resistance not to mention causing an international outcry over the crimes.