No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Brave

 

  1. Home

US Threatened NATO Applicant with Sanctions

US Threatened NATO Applicant with Sanctions
folder_openUnited States access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The foreign agents’ law in Georgia has led to a decline in relations with the country.

Deputy Secretary of State James O'Brien suggested that the US may impose sanctions on Georgia to compel the former Soviet republic to align its policy with Western nations.

Georgia's foreign agents’ law, requiring organizations, media outlets, and individuals with over 20% foreign funding to register as entities “promoting the interests of a foreign power,” and to disclose their donors or face fines of up to $9,500., has strained US-Tbilisi relations.

Washington is actively considering sanctions against the South Caucasus nation, reviewing aid provided to the region and considering options without previewing anything.

The bill, initially introduced in Georgia in 2023, was withdrawn due to protests, but was reintroduced in May 2021, despite President Zourabichvili's veto attempt.

Opponents labeled new law as Russian-like, citing similar legislation, while supporters argued it resembles Western laws, including the US, in place.

Georgia, a candidate country for EU accession, has been put on hold by Brussels, resulting in a €30 million payment freeze for the Georgian Defense Ministry.

The US has suspended over $95 million in aid to the Georgian government due to a controversial law.

United States Russia georgia

Comments

  1. Related News
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

2 months ago
Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

2 months ago
Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

2 months ago
Pro-Palestine Protesters Breach into DNC Venue as Biden Hands Torch to Harris

Pro-Palestine Protesters Breach into DNC Venue as Biden Hands Torch to Harris

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 06-11-2024 Hour: 10:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot