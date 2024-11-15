Russia and the West Agree on 24-Person Prisoner Exchange

By Staff, Agencies

The exchange is expected to involve Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and US Marine veteran Paul Whelan.

Russia and Western countries, including Germany and the US, have agreed to a 24-person prisoner swap, according to a senior US administration official.

Shortly after the report's initial publication, the US network removed the prisoner count mention.

The exchange is reportedly set to include the release of three American citizens imprisoned in Russia, namely Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US Marine Paul Whelan, and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

CBS reported that 12 Russian prisoners may go to Germany and 8 Russian nationals may return to Moscow in exchange, also as per the BBC.

That number includes Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted of the murder of a former Chechen militant commander in Germany in 2021.

Jailed opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, holding dual Russian-British citizenship, is reportedly part of the exchange, with media suggesting he may be being released.

The Telegraph mentioned Kara-Murza’s possible release and British MPs urging the UK government to help him. "The US is aware of Kara-Murza, but his release isn't certain," an MP said.

CNN, citing anonymous sources, reported that the prisoner swap is currently in progress.

Moscow has not confirmed or denied the prisoner swap in Turkey, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reportedly refusing to comment to journalists.

In the past, the US released Viktor Bout in exchange for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was convicted on drug charges in Moscow, marking the most significant prisoner swap since December 2022.