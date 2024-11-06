No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”

Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian officials are set to meet with representatives from Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen to discuss potential retaliation against “Israel” following the Hamas leader's martyrdom in Tehran.

Iran's Palestinian allies Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Yemeni Forces, Hezbollah and Iraqi resistance groups will attend a meeting in Tehran, according to sources.

A senior Iranian official announced that Iran and resistance members will conduct a comprehensive assessment post-Tehran meeting to determine the most effective retaliatory strategy against “Israel.”

An Iranian official stated that his Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and senior Revolutionary Guards will attend.

Haniyeh, Ziad al-Nakhala, leader of the Islamic Jihad, Yemeni forces representatives, and Hezbollah's deputy leader sheikh Naim Qassem attended Iran's new president's inauguration ceremony in Tehran. Hezbollah representatives remained in Iran for funeral and meeting.

Iran has requested Iraqi resistance group commanders to attend an urgent meeting in Tehran to discuss retaliation against “Israeli” and US strikes.

Resistance group commanders left for Haniyeh's funeral and urgent meeting to plan retaliation against “Israel” and the US.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council stated that all resistance fronts would seek revenge for Haniyeh's blood.

In addition, former Revolutionary Guards Commander Esmail Kosari stated Iran will respond stronger to Martyr Haniyeh's assassination.

 

Hamas Iran Hezbollah yemeni forces IsmailHaniyeh

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

2 months ago
Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

2 months ago
Iran: Air Defense Force Absolute Power in West Asia

Iran: Air Defense Force Absolute Power in West Asia

2 months ago
President Pezeshkian’s Ministers all Win Parliament’s Vote of Confidence

President Pezeshkian’s Ministers all Win Parliament’s Vote of Confidence

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 06-11-2024 Hour: 04:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot