Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, has called for an emergency meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) and regional condemnation of the "Israeli" entity's assassination of Palestinian resistance leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Bagheri Kani contacted Saudi, Qatari, Turkish, and Egyptian foreign ministers separately for the meeting.

He criticized the fake Zionist entity for committing terrorist aggression over Ismail Haniyeh's martyrdom and violating Iran's national security, posing significant threats to regional security and stability.

The top diplomat urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to convene an emergency meeting to address the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh and the violation of Iran's national security and to take decisive action against the occupying entity.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt's foreign ministers strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader, asserting Tehran's right to defend its territorial integrity.

Prince Bin Farhan, Saudi foreign minister welcomed the OIC meeting to probe Ismail Haniyeh's martyrdom and stressed ongoing consultations between the countries.

Qatar's foreign minister criticized “Israel” for its actions and praised Haniyeh as a significant Islamic figure, stating his passing was a huge loss to the Islamic nation.

Turkey praised Iran's OIC meeting proposal and called for regional condemnation of Zionist terrorism.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty voiced Egypt’s vehement denunciation of the targeted killing of the Hamas political chief and threw Cairo’s weight behind Tehran's initiative.

Iranian authorities are conducting thorough investigations into the targeted killing of Palestinian resistance leader Haniyeh in Tehran, with the results expected soon.

In parallel, Palestinian groups strongly condemned the assassination and vowed to make the perpetrators pay.