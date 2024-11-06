No Script

Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME

folder_openRussia access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev predicted that “Peace in the Middle East will only be achieved through a major conflict involving regional power brokers.”

Writing on his Telegram channel on Thursday, Medvedev, who now serves as Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, weighed in on the escalating tensions between ‘Israel’ and Iran, as well as their partners and allies in the region and beyond.

“The knot is tightening in the Middle East. Sorry for the innocent lives lost. They are but hostages of a disgusting state: the USA,” Medvedev stated, adding “it’s clear to everyone that a full-scale war is the only way to a shaky peace in the region.”

Medvedev’s comments come in the wake of the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in a rocket strike in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Wednesday. Hamas accused “Israel” of orchestrating the attack and warned it would “pay the price” for the “heinous crime.”

Israel Hamas Russia middle east medvedev

