By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, July 31, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Air Defense Unit in the Islamic Resistance successfully repelled the hostile “Israeli” warplanes that had breached Lebanese airspace and exceeded the sound barrier, forcing them to retreat beyond the borders into occupied Palestine. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression in the village of Jebchit which caused civilian injuries, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the headquarters of the “Al-Sahel” Battalion in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks with a barrage Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Beit Lif, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the Jal Al-Allam Site with artillery shells. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Beit Lif, the Islamic Resistance fighter initiated an aerial operation using a swarm of offensive drones on the headquarters of the “Al-Sahel” Battalion in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks. The operation targeted the positions of “Israeli” officers and troops, scoring direct hits and injuring its occupants. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression in the village Kfar Remen, the Islamic Resistance fighter initiated an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones that targeted a recently established “Israeli” troops position point for the protection of the “Kfar Yuval” settlement, scoring a direct hit and causing casualties. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression in the village of Jebchit which caused civilian injuries, the Islamic Resistance fighter shelled for the second time on Tuesday, the “Al-Sahel” Battalion in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:30 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Avivim” Barracks with the appropriate weapons. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Beit Lif, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 6:35 p.m. the Bayyad Blida Site with the appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 6:20 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression in the village of Jebchit which caused civilian injuries, the Islamic Resistance fighter shelled the air and missile defense headquarters in “Kela” with dozens of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 6:20 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}