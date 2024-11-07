Hamas Vows Retaliation Following Assassination of Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has vowed to seek retribution following the assassination of its political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.

Hamas announced that Haniyeh was martyred in a malicious Zionist raid and mourned his loss alongside the Palestinian people and supporters worldwide.

Mousa Abu Marzook, a member of Hamas' political bureau, condemned the assassination as a "cowardly action," while senior Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri pledged to pay any price to liberate al-Quds. Other Palestinian factions also condemned the incident, vowing to hold the occupying entity accountable.

Maher al-Taher, international relations officer of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP], praised Haniyeh as a leader who made significant sacrifices for the Palestinian cause.

He stated that the “Israeli” enemy is provoking a comprehensive war with the entire Resistance Axis, which is prepared for confrontation, and warned that the entity will regret its actions.

Al-Taher also noted that he entity’s atrocity was made possible by the unreserved support provided to it by its largest ally, the US.

The Islamic Jihad has condemned the "sinful assassination" that targeted a symbol of resistance, asserting its commitment to ending the entity’s crimes and expressing solidarity with Hamas members.

Islamic Jihad deputy secretary general Mohammad Al-Hindi criticized the “Israeli” enemy for believing it could defeat the Palestinian resistance by eliminating its leaders.

Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority's president, condemned the assassinations as a "cowardly action" and a "dangerous development."

Palestinian groups have called for widespread protests and a general strike in the occupied territories in response to the assassination.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] confirmed the martyrdom of Hamas leader Haniyeh, who was killed in an attack targeting his residence in Tehran while attending the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The assassination occurred as Hamas was actively defending Gaza from a genocidal war and participating in negotiations for a truce to end the brutal military onslaught.