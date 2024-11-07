IRG: ‘Israel’ to Undoubtedly Face a Severe Response

By Staff, Agencies

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards stressed that the Zionist entity will face a harsh and painful response following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Undoubtedly, the heinous crime committed by the Zionist entity in the assassination of Chief of Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh will be met with a harsh and painful response from the powerful Resistance Front especially the Islamic Iran.

Martyr Ismail Haniyeh was one of the prominent personalities of about 110 foreign delegations invited by the Iranian Parliament to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who made several visits to Iran in the recent years, especially after the historic "Al-Aqsa Flood" Operation.

This heinous crime showed that the Zionist entity spares no effort to conduct criminal act regardless of the international laws and regulations to cover up the shameful failure of the 9-month war in Gaza which led to the massacre of tens of thousands of the innocent Palestinian women and children, the statement is read.

“Undoubtedly, this crime of the Zionist entity will face a harsh and painful response from the powerful Resistance front especially the Islamic Iran,” the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards added.