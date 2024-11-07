Imam Khamenei: Iran to Avenge Blood of Dear Guest Haniyeh, ‘Israel’ To Receive Harsh Punishment

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned the “Israeli” entity of a harsh response for the assassination of Hamas's Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, saying it is the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the blood of the Palestinian resistance leader.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks on Wednesday, hours after Haniyeh, who had traveled to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president, was martyred in a dawn attack in the capital.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist entity martyred our dear guest in our homeland and left us bereaved, but it also set the ground for a harsh punishment for itself,” the Leader said.

In parallel, the Leader commended on Haniyeh’s years-long sacrifices in his fight against the “Israeli” occupation and said he was ready for martyrdom and sacrificed his children and households on this path.

“He was not afraid of embracing martyrdom in the way of God and saving God's servants, but we consider it our duty to avenge his blood in this bitter and horrific incident that came to pass in the Islamic Republic's territory,” the Leader asserted.

The Leader also extended his condolences to the Islamic nation, the resistance front, the proud nation of Palestine as well as Haniyeh’s family and one of his companions, who was martyred with him.