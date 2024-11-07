By Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

As it has become known, the Zionist enemy attacked the southern suburb of Beirut [Dahyieh] yesterday, Tuesday. July 30. 20245 targeting a residential building in one of its neighborhoods, which led to the martyrdom of a number of citizens, the injury of others, and great destruction in a number of floors of the building.

The great jihadi leader, Brother Sayyed Fouad Shokr [Hajj Mohsen], was present in this building at the time.

Since the incident, the Civil Defense teams have been working diligently but slowly to remove the rubble due to the condition of the destroyed layers. We are still waiting for the outcome that those concerned with this process will reach regarding the fate of the great and dear leader and other citizens in this place, so that the necessary action can be taken accordingly.