“Israeli” Airstrike Hits Beirut’s Southern Suburb

3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Zionist “Israeli” enemy launched an airstrike on the Haret Hreik area near Bahman Hospital in the southern suburb of Beirut.

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency [NNA], the attack was carried out by a drone that fired three missiles.

The Civil Defense of the Islamic Health Society reported that the assault resulted in the martyrdom of two women and injuries to over 45 people, including children. Ambulance and firefighting teams from the Civil Defense quickly responded to the scene.

In the aftermath, numerous Lebanese citizens gathered at the site, chanting slogans in support of the Resistance and reaffirming their commitment to the path of Imam Hussein [AS].

Israel Lebanon beirut southern suburb AlAqsaFlood

