Imam Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials

folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
By Staff

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei received on Tuesday the Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh and the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah and the accompanying delegation.

This comes as dozens of foreign officials are visiting Iran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

Earlier, Imam Khamenei received the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation.

Imam Khamenei also met and held talks with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday.

Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with Pezeshkian during his visit to Tehran.

Dozens of foreign officials are visiting Iran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

Other officials who have traveled to Tehran to take part in Pezeshkian’s inauguration include European Union Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora, Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Tsuge Yoshifumi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea Chung Byung-won, and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] Zhang Ming.

