Official Hezbollah Source to Al-Jazeera: Resistance Prepared for ’Israeli’ Aggression, Ready to Respond Decisively
By Al-Ahed News
In an exclusive statement to Al-Jazeera, an official Hezbollah source confirmed that the Resistance group is taking "Israeli" threats seriously and has made comprehensive preparations in response. The official emphasized that any aggression, regardless of its scale, is unacceptable.
"The term 'severe and limited strike' used by the 'Israeli' enemy holds no significance for us, as it remains an act of aggression regardless of its magnitude," the source stated.
The official added that envoys had informed Hezbollah of contacts with the “Israeli” enemy to avoid civilian casualties, but expressed deep mistrust, saying, “We do not trust our enemy”.
Hezbollah made it clear that any act of aggression will be met with a definitive response. “We will unequivocally respond to any 'Israeli' aggression," the official source asserted, adding, "The Resistance leadership will determine the form and scale of the response to any potential 'Israeli' hostilities”.
The official source also highlighted Hezbollah's capabilities, stating, "We have the capacity to target 'Israeli' military installations in Haifa, the Golan Heights, and 'Ramat David' with severe and impactful force."
Despite not expecting a limited ground invasion of Lebanon, Hezbollah remains fully prepared for such a scenario, the source emphasized.
The official source further remarked, “The American endorsement of the enemy's narrative is not unexpected, as it had similarly endorsed this narrative during the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital [Baptist Hospital] Massacre in Gaza”.
The series of statements underscores Hezbollah's readiness to confront any threats and their commitment to defending against the blatant “Israeli” aggression.
