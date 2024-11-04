By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, July 29, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighter shelled the Al-Baghdadi Site with dozens of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Raheb Site with guided missiles. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. a recently installed technical espionage system at the Al-Malikiyya Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 4:10 p.m. the recently installed technical equipment in the Al-Karantina Hill with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. And after monitoring “Israeli” troops at the Al-Raheb Site, the Islamic Resistance fighter ambushed an “Israeli” tank at 4:30 p.m. When the tank entered the fighters’ range, they targeted it with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:30 p.m. the Al-Abbad Site, its garrison and espionage equipment with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit and destroying the targeted equipment. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:53 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Hadab Yarine Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 6:30 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the Al-Raheb Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}