- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, July 29, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, July 29, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighter shelled the Al-Baghdadi Site with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
- And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Raheb Site with guided missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. a recently installed technical espionage system at the Al-Malikiyya Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 4:10 p.m. the recently installed technical equipment in the Al-Karantina Hill with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment.
- And after monitoring “Israeli” troops at the Al-Raheb Site, the Islamic Resistance fighter ambushed an “Israeli” tank at 4:30 p.m. When the tank entered the fighters’ range, they targeted it with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit.
- And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:30 p.m. the Al-Abbad Site, its garrison and espionage equipment with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit and destroying the targeted equipment.
- And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:53 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Hadab Yarine Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment.
- And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Shaqra, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 6:30 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the Al-Raheb Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News