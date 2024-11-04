From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been greeted with crowds of raging Syrian locals during a visit he made to the site of a recent incident in the occupied Golan Heights, which Damascus has blamed on the entity.

Netanyahu, visited the town of Majdal Shams on Monday, two days after a rocket hit a football field there, killing at least 12 children. He was being accompanied by director of the entity’s so-called internal security service, “Shin Bet”, and military Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman, among other “Israeli” officials.

Locals could be heard shouting "Killer! Killer!", "Get out, war criminal," and "You’re not welcome here!" “Oh, you Zionist, get out of the free Arab land,” others chanted.

Similarly, the extremist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was also heckled and driven out by mourners as he was attempting to join funeral services earlier. “You murderer, get out of here!”, “He shouldn’t have come here at all,” “He came to dance on our children’s blood,” people could be heard yelling at Smotrich.

“Israeli” officials, including Netanyahu, Smotrich, foreign minister Israel Katz, and military spokesman Daniel Hagari, have insisted that Hezbollah was behind the attack, and pledged to hit back at the movement.

The resistance group has, however, strongly denied any role in the incident.

In a statement that followed the attack, Hezbollah stressed that “the Islamic Resistance has absolutely nothing to do with the incident, and categorically denies all false allegations in this regard.”

Some reports have, meanwhile, suggested that the explosion that hit the Syrian town was likely caused by a stray projectile fired by the “Israeli” Iron Dome missile.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said, “As part of its attempts to escalate the situation in our region and expand the circle of its aggression against it, the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity committed a heinous crime yesterday in Majdal Shams, and then blamed the Lebanese National Resistance for its crime.”