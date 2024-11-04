Pezeshkian Hails Yemen’s Support of Gaza As Ansarullah Expresses Readiness to Defend Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has hailed the anti- “Israel” operations carried out by the Yemeni forces in support of Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip, calling for cooperation among Islamic nations to put an end to the oppression of Muslims.

The newly-elected president made the remarks at a meeting with spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, Mohamed Abdel-Salam, in Tehran on Monday.

“Actions taken by Yemen in support of the Palestinian nation are very important and effective, and have clearly pressured the Zionist entity and its supporters," Pezeshkian said.

He further underlined that “The steadfastness of the Yemeni nation in the face of pressures and the enmities of the arrogant powers is very valuable and commendable.”

In parallel, the Iranian president stressed that if all Muslim countries become united and act in coordination, they will thwart the enemies’ plots, noting, “Unity and cohesion strengthen the power of Islamic countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian touched on Tehran-Sana’a ties and hoped the relations will be further enhanced in the future.

Mohamed Abdel-Salam, who arrived in the Iranian capital earlier on Monday to take part in Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, also hailed the strong, deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

“I hope our cooperation will further expand to serve the mutual interests,” he said.

Abdel-Salam stressed “Yemen will continue to coordinate [efforts]…with Iran in different fields with the aim of confronting common challenges.”

Separately, al-Masirah television network earlier on Monday cited Mohamed Abdel-Salam as saying his country is ready to defend Lebanon against the aggressors amid “Israeli” threats.

Abdel-Salam stressed that Yemen’s stance on any “Israeli” aggression on Palestine or Lebanon is “crystal clear.”