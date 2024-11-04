“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel’s” far-right activists on Monday evening broke into a military base where soldiers detained for abusing a Palestinian detainee were taken for questioning, hours after a separate base was stormed by a right-wing mob fuming over the arrests.

The anarchic scenes of mass break-ins Monday, fomented by several members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, some of whom took part in the forcible entries, sparked angry condemnation from army’s chief Herzi Halevi, who said they harmed the army, “Israel’s” security and the war effort.

Netanyahu, Halevi, War Minister Yoav Gallant, and the entity’s President Isaac Herzog all harshly criticized the rioting outside “Sde Teiman” Base and appealed for calm, but their words did little to prevent a mob outside the army’s “Beit Lid” Base in central the entity from carrying out a similar break-in.

The protests were sparked by the arrests earlier in the day of nine “Israeli” soldiers for the serious abuse of a Palestinian detainee at the “Sde Teiman” military facility in southern “Israel”, causing an outcry among far-right politicians.

Right-wing lawmakers including so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, “Heritage” Minister Amichay Eliyahu and Religious Zionism MK Zvi Sukkot whipped their supporters into an angry frenzy, calling on them to show up outside “Sde Teiman” to protest the soldiers’ detention.

After moving from “Sde Teiman” to Beit Lid, where the soldiers were brought to be questioned, dozens of protesters there then also broke into that base, which houses the Military Police and some army courts.

Halevi, who gave full backing to the investigation by Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi and the Military Police into the suspected abuse, later visited troops at “Beit Lid”, saying what had occurred bordered on anarchy.