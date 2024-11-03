- Home
Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [27/7/2024]
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating Al-Quds:
- Martyr Naim Ali Farhat [Malak] from Beit Shama in the Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Mohammad Ali Mostafa Mreish [Mahdi Yaghi] from Bachoura and a resident of Beirut, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Ahmad Hekmat Mousa [Zol Fiqar] from Tripoli and a resident of Ali Al-Nahri in the Beqaa, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Hassan Hilal Al-Saidi [Ali Al-Hadi] from Toul in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
