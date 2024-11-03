By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, July 27, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:58 a.m. the espionage equipment at the “Misgav Am” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 8:25 a.m. the “Jordeikh” [Al-Jerdah] point with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" assassination in the village of Markaba, the Islamic Resistance fighter initiated an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones targeting a position of “Israeli” officers and soldiers of the armored force which had recently relocated north of the “Yiftah” Barracks. The operation hit their tents, causing casualties among the troops. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a technical system in the Al-Manara Site as well as a deployment of “Israeli” troops in its vicinity with offensive drones, scoring direct hits and causing injuries among the troops. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building in which “Israeli” troops were stationed at in the Al-Manara Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and causing injuries among the troops. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 4:40 p.m. the espionage equipment in the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighter shelled “Israeli” artillery positions in the Al-Zaoura settlement with dozens of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighter shelled the “Hermon” Brigade headquarters in the “Ma'ale Golani” barracks with Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:20 p.m. the “Ramim” Barraks [the battalion command center, currently occupied by troops from the “Golani Brigade”] with a Burkan rocket. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted the “Hermon” Brigade headquarters in the “Ma'ale Golani” Barracks with a Falaq-1 missile. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted the “Al-Sahl” battalion headquarters in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted the Zebdine Barracks [the “Hermon” Brigade’s battalion headquarters] with Katyusha rockets and artillery shells.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}