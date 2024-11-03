No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon

Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
folder_openMiddle East... access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

An Iraqi anti-terror group has issued a stern warning, stating that new rules of engagement will inflict severe consequences on the United States and "Israel" should Tel Aviv launch an assault against the Hezbollah resistance group under the pretext of an alleged rocket attack in the "Israeli"-occupied Golan Heights.

Kata’ib Hezbollah [Hezbollah Brigades] issued the warning on Monday, coinciding with reports from Lebanese media outlets of multiple "Israeli" strikes on towns in southern Lebanon. These developments come amidst escalating tensions following a strike on the occupied Syrian town of Majdal Shams.

“In the event that the Zionist entity embarks on an act of adventurism and intensifies its offensives against any faction of the Axis of Resistance, the new rules of engagement will not favor the usurping regime and its treacherous ally, the United States,” said Jaafar Al-Husseini, a spokesperson for the Kata’ib Hezbollah group.

In a written statement, Hezbollah declared, “The Islamic Resistance asserts that it has no connection whatsoever to the incident and categorically denies all such false allegations.”

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the explosion might have been caused by a stray projectile fired by the “Israeli” entity’s Iron Dome missile system.

Israel Iraq Palestine Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon GolanHeights HezbollahBrigades IslamicResistanceInIraq

Comments

  1. Related News
Over 20 Palestinians Martyred in Overnight “Israeli” Strikes as Genocidal War on Gaza Escalates

Over 20 Palestinians Martyred in Overnight “Israeli” Strikes as Genocidal War on Gaza Escalates

2 months ago
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions

2 months ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

2 months ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 03-11-2024 Hour: 09:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot