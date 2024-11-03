- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, July 28, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, July 28, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted a position for “Israeli” troops at the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits, setting it ablaze and causing injuries.
- And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted a position for “Israeli” troops and deployment points in the “Shtula” settlement and its vicinity with the appropriate weapons, scoring precise hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
