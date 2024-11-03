By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, July 28, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted a position for “Israeli” troops at the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits, setting it ablaze and causing injuries. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted a position for “Israeli” troops and deployment points in the “Shtula” settlement and its vicinity with the appropriate weapons, scoring precise hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}