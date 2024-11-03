No Script

Hezbollah Unequivocally Denies Involvement in Majdal Shams Incident

3 months ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah has released a statement addressing the recent allegations made by "Israeli" media and other outlets concerning the incident in Majdal Shams.

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon unequivocally refutes the accusations made by certain "Israeli" media outlets and various other media platforms regarding its involvement in the targeting of Majdal Shams.

The Islamic Resistance asserts that it has no connection whatsoever to the incident and categorically denies all such false allegations.

