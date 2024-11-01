- Home
Iran: Space Fleet Receives Two New Bio-Capsules
By Staff, Agencies
The head of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salarieh announced that two new bio-capsules were added to the space fleet of the Islamic Republic.
Salarieh touched upon the success of Iran's biological capsule launch last year, which reached the height of 130-140 km above the earth's surface in a suborbital flight and then landed back.
“The launcher part performed very well, but in the capsule part, the slow return subsystem faced problems,” he said.
He further added that the subsystem plays an important role in controlling the speed and safe landing of the capsule.
