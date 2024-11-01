“Israelis” Prefer Netanyahu over other Candidates, Don’t Trust His Intentions

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” N12 revealed that the “Israelis” prefer Netanyahu as Prime Minister but doesn’t trust his intentions.

The survey, published on the N12 show “Ulpan Shishi,” revealed that in head-to-head comparisons, Netanyahu outperforms his main rivals for the premiership.

Netanyahu was the most favored candidate for Prime Minister among the main contenders, receiving 36% support compared to Lapid [28], 32% compared to Gantz [28%], and 33% compared to Bennett [32%].

The survey also showed that 62% of respondents favored a captives’ deal over a “total victory” [29%].

Additionally, 51% of survey respondents stated that they believed Netanyahu’s own political considerations had prevented a captive deal, while 40% believed it was due to regular operational considerations.

Respondents were split on their feelings towards Netanyahu's speech at the US Congress, with 38% saying they felt pride, 27% feeling disappointment, and 18% having mixed feelings.

Despite this division, the speech did little to convince “Israelis” one way or the other, with 65% saying their opinion on Netanyahu remained unchanged. Only 15% said their opinion changed.

The public was also divided on Netanyahu’s intentions, with 48% saying the trip was to promote Netanyahu's political interests and 44% saying it was to promote the interests of “Israel”.

Most “Israelis” want him to cut the trip short, with 46% in favor of this, while 36% think there is no reason to shorten the trip.

This latest poll indicates a departure from polls from earlier this month, which showed that a unified anti-Netanyahu right-wing party led by Neftali Bennett would outperform the Likud.